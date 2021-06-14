X-CASH Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $89,777.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00018347 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,983,154,948 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

