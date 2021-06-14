Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,499,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 2,285,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.9 days.

OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $3.55 on Monday. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XIACF. HSBC upgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.