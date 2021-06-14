Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,256,100 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the May 13th total of 662,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.1 days.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.52.
About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology
