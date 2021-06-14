XMax Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $407,338.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.00793577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.76 or 0.08048401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00084493 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,829,580,624 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

