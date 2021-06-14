xSuter (XSUTER) 1-Day Volume Tops $245,342.00

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. xSuter has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $245,342.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSuter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $259.53 or 0.00642036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xSuter has traded 59.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00167949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00184733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01037054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.65 or 1.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xSuter Coin Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

xSuter Coin Trading

