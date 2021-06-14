Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 2,378 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $101.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.