Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 6,431 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 331.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,173. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $174.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.49. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.