Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 191.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

ROK opened at $284.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $284.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

