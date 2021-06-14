Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $247.28 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

