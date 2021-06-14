Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 11,275 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 213.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

FTV stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

