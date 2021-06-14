Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 3,858 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 243.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.