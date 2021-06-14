Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 5,574 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $229.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $181.76 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

