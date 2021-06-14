Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 166.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.53. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

