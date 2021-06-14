Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 10,310 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 187.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

