Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $156.76 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

