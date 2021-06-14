Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,869 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $224.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

