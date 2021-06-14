Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.06 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,158 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $75.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.62.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.