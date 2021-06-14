Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

YKLTY opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

