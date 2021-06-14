Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Tops $2.27 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Ycash has a market cap of $2.27 million and $90,524.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00344837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00150004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00208335 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002764 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,243,069 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

