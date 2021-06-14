YEE Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. YEE has a market cap of $2.38 million and $299,525.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00790189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.98 or 0.08001636 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

