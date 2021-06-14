Yellow Road (ROAD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $179,385.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00170078 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00185290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01061198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.09 or 0.99592542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

