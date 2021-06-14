YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Lessened by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,435 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of YETI worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,577 shares of company stock worth $17,348,862. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.65. 20,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.