YETI (NYSE:YETI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

YETI traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.19. 3,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.64.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,348,862 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

