YGGDRASH (YEED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $426,803.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $426,803.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 141.3% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00787203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.71 or 0.07984635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083297 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars.

