Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.92 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.00 million and $1.92 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00170009 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00186295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.01068109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.91 or 0.99842435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

