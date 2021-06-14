Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $23.96. Youdao shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 8,530 shares.

DAO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of -0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 85.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after buying an additional 1,146,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Youdao by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 141,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.