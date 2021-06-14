Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $23.96. Youdao shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 8,530 shares.
DAO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of -0.66.
Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
