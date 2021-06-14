Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $23.96. Youdao shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 8,530 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Youdao by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $1,659,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after buying an additional 1,224,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $3,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.