Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.65 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

