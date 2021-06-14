YVS.Finance (YVS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $285,425.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $607,813.27 and approximately $285,425.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00169808 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.60 or 0.01058016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.54 or 1.00168579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002698 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 805,089 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

