Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Atreca also reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,865.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

