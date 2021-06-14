Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce sales of $36.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.17 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $139.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

