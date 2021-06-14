Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair started coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 139,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

