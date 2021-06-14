Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post $161.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.34 million and the lowest is $159.99 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $144.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $648.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,746 shares of company stock worth $760,026. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,444,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,848,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OFC opened at $30.15 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

