Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Denny’s posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denny’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.15, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.80. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

