Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post sales of $316.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.00 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $311.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 91,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

