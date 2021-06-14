Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Announce -$0.97 EPS

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce ($0.97) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.50. 440,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

