Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,696 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

