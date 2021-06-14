Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce sales of $35.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.83 million to $36.40 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.18 million to $149.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $152.15 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

SLRC opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $826.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

