Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.20 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $243.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

SBSI opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.