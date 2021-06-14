Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce $59.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $230.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.99. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

