Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post $76.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.77 million to $77.52 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $70.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.94 million to $312.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $340.92 million, with estimates ranging from $337.69 million to $344.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,143,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,002,000 after purchasing an additional 78,718 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101,070 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $25.36 on Monday. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.43.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

