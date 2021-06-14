Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VST traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

