Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce sales of $3.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 460,451 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.