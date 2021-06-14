Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $68.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $256.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $303.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSII. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.