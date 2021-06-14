Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report sales of $31.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $32.50 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $593.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

