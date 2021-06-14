Zacks: Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report $102.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.97 million and the highest is $102.92 million. EverQuote posted sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $439.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $965.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09.

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $296,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,329 shares of company stock valued at $518,814. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EverQuote by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

