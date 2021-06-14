Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.88). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,450. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $909.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18.

G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

