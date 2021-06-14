Zacks: Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICHR. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,523. Ichor has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 159,219 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

