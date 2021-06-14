Zacks: Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $108.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

