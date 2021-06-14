Zacks: Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $49.79 on Monday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

